Name the Rover Contest

You Can Help Name the Mars 2020 Rover!

Students around the country sent in over 28,000 essays to name NASA's next Mars rover. The top nine finalists are below. Tell us your favorite, and NASA may choose it for the rover!

    (The results of the poll will be a consideration in NASA's final naming selection.)

      Key Dates

      • Contest
        Opens
        Aug. 28 2019
      • Contest
        Closes
        Nov. 01 2019
      • Judging
        Period
        Nov. - Jan. 2019
      • Public
        Poll
        Jan. 2020
      • Final Name
        Announced
        Mar. 2020

      By participating in the essay contest, students:

      • Learn about real NASA missions
      • Apply their critical thinking skills
      • Learn something new, and form questions about a place they may never have heard of
      • Conduct research using NASA websites
      • Applying their writing skills

      The winning essay will be published on NASA's Mars Website.