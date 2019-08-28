Name the Rover Contest
You Can Help Name the Mars 2020 Rover!
Students around the country sent in over 28,000 essays to name NASA's next Mars rover. The top nine finalists are below. Tell us your favorite, and NASA may choose it for the rover!
(The results of the poll will be a consideration in NASA's final naming selection.)
By participating in the essay contest, students:
- Learn about real NASA missions
- Apply their critical thinking skills
- Learn something new, and form questions about a place they may never have heard of
- Conduct research using NASA websites
- Applying their writing skills
The winning essay will be published on NASA's Mars Website.